Ruwad Approves Financing Projects Worth AED375,000

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 03:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 16th July, 2023 (WAM) – The Project Finance Committee of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad) approved the financing of two projects with AED375,000 after ensuring that they complied with the conditions and standards of Ruwad.

The approvals were given during a meeting chaired by Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Ruwad and Chairman of the Project Finance Committee, at the headquarters of Sharjah Economic Development Department, in the presence of the committee members.

Al Mahmoud stressed the importance of small and medium businesses in promoting the growth of the national economy and the prosperity of many sectors that benefit society.

