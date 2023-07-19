Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) The Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad), affiliated to the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), has organised, on Wednesday, an event discussing industrial investment opportunities, held in the Muwailih area.

This came in the presence of 30 male and female entrepreneurs interested in industrial work, wishing to explore the opportunities that the entrepreneurship sector holds in the field of small and medium industries.

The event aims to support the industrial sector and prepares national cadres specialised in this field, which was presented by the two experts, the financial advisor, Dr. Abdullah Al Awadi, and consultant in the field of project development, Jassim Al Bastaki

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of the Ruwad, stressed that the attractiveness of the industrial sector in the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, thanks to the advanced infrastructure, flexible legislative environment, and administrative and logistical facilities, creating an important element for launching innovative pioneering projects in this field, especially since Sharjah is home to 33 industrial zones equipped with the latest facilities and services, in addition to 6 free zones.

He pointed out that the interest of the Ruwad in organising these events comes in line with the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council to support the industrial sector, enhancing the contribution of male and female citizens to its growth and development, adding that the industrial sector is the second largest contributor to the gross domestic product of the Emirate of Sharjah at a rate of 16.

7 percent, and that 35 percent of the factories in the UAE have their headquarters in Sharjah, which reflects the great importance of this sector.

During the event, the two experts, Dr. Abdullah Al Awadi, and Jassim Al Bastaki, discussed the importance of industrial projects in enhancing the strength and position of the national economy, and gave an explanation on the basis for preparing strategic plans for the development and improvement of industrial projects, in addition to how to analyse competitive industries.

They also reviewed the importance of small and medium industries in entrepreneurship.

The event included interactive discussions with the participants and experts from the owners of industrial projects, who talked about their personal experiences, and the role of government support in enhancing the competitiveness of products bearing the “Made in the UAE” label.

