Ruwad Honours 'Ambassadors Of Leadership' Graduates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) SHARJAH, 17th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (Ruwad), under the Sharjah Economic Development Department, celebrated the successful completion of the inaugural "Ambassadors of Leadership" programme.

The programme provided entrepreneurial mentorship to 12 employees from four government agencies: the Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Municipality, and Ruwad.

The graduation ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, attended by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Ruwad, and several Ruwad officials.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in the first group of UAE graduates, highlighting their ability to attract entrepreneurship to Sharjah and the UAE. He emphasized the importance of their expertise and skills in encouraging more citizens to enter the SME sector and launch innovative entrepreneurial projects.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud congratulated the Sharjah government employees who participated in this pioneering program. He emphasized that the training workshops, based on the curricula of the London school of Economics (LSE), have equipped them to be effective mentors, instilling and promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and self-employment in society.

The Director of Ruwad confirmed that the Foundation is keen to provide all possible means of support, through training to prepare a new generation of national human competencies that adopt the SME sector, work to transform ideas and plans into projects that contribute to the growth of the national economy, and achieve positive and integrated diversified sectors that will benefit the UAE.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi and Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud honoured the graduates and distributed certificates. Each participant obtained an accredited certificate from the “LSE Generate Centre” for Entrepreneurship.

The programme workshops covered a wide range of topics, including "mentoring readiness," "the journey of effective mentoring," "building a trustworthy mentoring relationship," "developing a realistic mindset through entrepreneurial experiences," as well as "different forms of entrepreneurial projects and the characteristics of their founders," "strategic planning tools," and "utilizing design thinking to understand the client."