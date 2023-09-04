Open Menu

RUWAD Launches 1st Financial Technology Applications Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) SHARJAH, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) - The Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Economic Development and the University of Sharjah Alumni Association, held a two-day "Financial Technology" training session at the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. The Dr Hussam Abu Al-Dahab programme drew 10 students and graduates.
"This programme encourages students and graduates to become entrepreneurs and use the foundation's services, such as financing, commercial franchise rights, and the Ruwwad Virtual Incubator," said Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD).

This enables organisations to create successful virtual initiatives while lowering initial costs."

Financial technology and digital transformation themes are included in the training. The trainees also learned about the advantages of digital financial services.

