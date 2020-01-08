UrduPoint.com
Ruwad’s Board Of Directors Reviews 2019 Q4 Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 performance

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation, Ruwad, held their 16th board meeting at the foundation’s headquarters to review the performance of the fourth quarter of 2019.

The meeting resulted in several resolutions and recommendations to promote entrepreneurship in Sharjah.

The meeting was headed by Mohammed Abdullah, Vice Chairman, and attended by Khalid Butti bin Obaid, Head of Executive Committee; Abdullah Misbah Bin Ahmad Al Tunaiji; and Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud.

The reviewed report included analytical statistics from different departments of the foundation, and the board members responded to these statistics with the required recommendations, to enhance and sustain the development of the foundation and its projects.

