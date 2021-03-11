Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investment opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) Business to business ties, trade and investment flows between Rwanda and the Emirate of Dubai are set to gain momentum as both sides discuss ways of boosting their ties.

During their meeting on Thursday, Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Arab Emirates, and Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry reiterated their keenness to strengthen and broaden cooperation between the two sides.

"Thank you Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber for a very productive exchange. Working together, we can do more to drive business between Dubai and Rwanda," Ambassador Hategeka tweeted after the virtual meeting.

Ambassador Hategeka used the occasion to share with Buamim recovery efforts and progress being made by Rwanda plus Rwanda’s preparedness to host CHOGM2021 the week of 21 June.

"I invited him and his business delegation to participate in the commonwealth business forum 23-25 June 2021," Ambassador Hategeka added in a press release issued by Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in the UAE.

Rwanda is a fast growing Trade and Investment Hub and a gateway to other countries in East Africa. With RwandAir operating four weekly flights to Dubai and the capacity of Kigali Logistics Platform by DP World, there are more cooperation potentials between Rwanda and Dubai.

The Emirate of Dubai is one of the seven emirates that make the United Arab Emirates. Dubai is one of the world’s fastest growing cities and a global hub for commerce and business.