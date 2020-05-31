UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda Reports First COVID-19 Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:30 PM

Rwanda reports first COVID-19 death

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Rwanda's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported the East African nation's first death caused by the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.

He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised COVID-19 treatment facility.

Related Topics

Driver Rwanda Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

34 minutes ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.