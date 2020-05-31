Rwanda reports first COVID-19 death

(@FahadShabbir)

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Rwanda's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported the East African nation's first death caused by the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.

He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised COVID-19 treatment facility.