Open Menu

Rwandan Government Delegation Visits SAMG Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects

sSHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) An official government delegation from the Republic of Rwanda visited a number of projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management Group (SAMG), the investment arm of Sharjah government.

The visit included Souq Al Haraj, Victoria International School (Al Tilal Branch), and the French International School. The visit comes within the framework of the Rwandan government’s efforts to benefit from the successful experience and pioneering projects at SAMG, which seeks to enhance economic and social development and support and accelerate the wheel of a sustainable economy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation began its tour by visiting Souq Al Haraj, where they were received by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager at Souq Al Haraj, who briefed the delegation on the services provided by Souq Al Haraj as one of the most prominent markets and a main destination for buying and selling cars in Sharjah and the region.

He also introduced them to what the market provides in terms of an organised and safe commercial environment and the best services that meet the needs of all parties from traders, shoppers and car enthusiasts, which in turn contributes to supporting the car trade sector and stimulating the economic and commercial movement in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation completed its tour by visiting Victoria International School (Tilal Branch), where they were received by Dean Bayrah, CEO of the schools, who gave a detailed explanation of the school's advanced facilities and the educational system based on the latest curricula and methods, which focus on developing students' skills, pointing to the educational programmes and activities that enhance the learning process.

The delegation concluded its tour by visiting the French School in Sharjah, where the delegation was given a detailed explanation of the school's classrooms and various facilities that facilitate and develop the teaching and learning process for students, as well as dedicated halls for learning, and areas for practising sports and artistic activities.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah Visit Car Victoria Rwanda Market All From Government Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, s ..

Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..

8 minutes ago
 Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects

Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria Sc ..

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid

8 minutes ago
 Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing ..

Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector

23 minutes ago
 ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, polic ..

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies

53 minutes ago
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

1 hour ago
 Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilie ..

Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds re ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus

24 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mav ..

Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East