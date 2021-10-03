Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Rwandan President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda yesterday inaugurated his country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, kicking off a six-month World Expo experience taking visitors on a virtual gorilla trekking experience, showcasing Rwanda’s conservation efforts and offering Rwandan coffee at Café Rwanda.

Drummers and dancers performed a lively traditional dance at the inauguration, which was also attended by a delegation that included Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE, and Yves Iradukunda, Rwanda’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Rwanda Pavilion at Expo 2020 is located in the Opportunity District, under the theme ‘Remarkable Rwanda’.

It takes visitors on a journey through time to experience Rwanda as a kingdom, discovers stories of culture and heritage, and witnesses the remarkable pace the country has grown through leadership and innovation.

The Rwandan President highlighted the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai in promoting international cooperation and joint action for a better future for all humanity. He praised the exceptional organisation of the event, which embodies high professionalism and advanced capabilities in organising major international events.