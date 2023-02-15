UrduPoint.com

Rwandan Prime Minister Visits Museum Of The Future

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 10:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) The Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda Édouard Ngirente visited the Museum of the Future for a tour along with a Rwandan delegation.

The tour showcased the museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design and unique experiences and highlighting its vital role in shaping the future and designing its ideas as part of the museum's efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

The tour was part of an official visit from Rwandan Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente, who is in the UAE this week for the World Government Summit 2023 held in Dubai from 13th to 15th February, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments” with prominent international government officials, thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers in attendance.

During the summit, the UAE and the Republic of Rwanda launched a partnership to exchange government experience between the two nations with the purpose of modernising various areas of future government work under the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

