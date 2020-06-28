UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Records Highest Daily Coronavirus Increase Since Early April

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 11:15 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) South Korea's new coronavirus cases spiked again Sunday in the face of a steady rise in both locally transmitted infections and imported cases, further complicating the country's virus fight, S.

Korean news agency, Yonhap, reported The country added 62 cases of COVID-19 as of midnight, including 40 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,715, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, KCDC.

South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional deaths, with the total death toll remaining at 282. The fatality rate was 2.22 percent.

The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 47, bringing total cured patients at 11,364.

