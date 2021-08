(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) South Korea reported 1,418 new coronavirus cases along with seven deaths during the past 24 hours.

Yonhap news Agency quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as saying that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea stand at 237,782, and the death toll increased to 2,222.