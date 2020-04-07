S. Korea reports 47 more COVID-19 cases, tally at 10,331

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) South Korea reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,331.

The nation's death toll from the virus rose by six to 192, Yonhap news Agency quoted the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as saying.

Since 3rd January, the country has tested more than 477,000 people, among whom 446,323 tested negative for the virus and 20,650 were being checked.