UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 47 More COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 10,331

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:45 PM

S. Korea reports 47 more COVID-19 cases, tally at 10,331

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) South Korea reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,331.

The nation's death toll from the virus rose by six to 192, Yonhap news Agency quoted the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as saying.

Since 3rd January, the country has tested more than 477,000 people, among whom 446,323 tested negative for the virus and 20,650 were being checked.

Related Topics

South Korea January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reduces school fees by 20%, invests AED10 mi ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 54 deaths after coronavirus cases ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea to set guidelines on plasma treatment of ..

15 minutes ago

Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as federal minister

16 minutes ago

Samsung delivers estimate-beating Q1 performance, ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.