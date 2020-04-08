S. Korea reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 10,384

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) South Korea reported 53 more cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,384, Yonhap news Agency reported today.

South Korea has recorded around 100 or fewer daily new cases for more than three weeks, but health authorities remain on high alert.

The nation's death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by eight to 200, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 80 people recovered from the virus Tuesday, raising the total number of cured people to 6,776.