S. Korea Reports 93,135 New COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 11:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) South Korea reported 93,135 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday.
According to Yonhap news agency, 36 more deaths were confirmed due to the infection.
