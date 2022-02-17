UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 93,135 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 11:45 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) South Korea reported 93,135 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday.

According to Yonhap news agency, 36 more deaths were confirmed due to the infection.

