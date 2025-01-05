S. Korean Carmakers' Sales Of Eco-friendly Models Hit Fresh High In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:31 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) South Korean carmakers' domestic sales of eco-friendly cars hit a new record last year, driven by the popularity of hybrid models, data showed Sunday, Yonhap news Agency reported.
The country's five carmakers recorded eco-friendly car sales of 450,194 units last year, up 11.3% on-year, according to separate data from Hyundai Motor, Kia, GM Korea, KG Mobility and Renault Korea Motors.
Of the total, hybrid models accounted for 356,058 units, up 25% from a year earlier, taking up 88% of total eco-friendly car sales.
Sales of electric vehicles, on the other hand, dropped 21.2% to 91,385 units in 2024, the data showed.
Domestic sales of hydrogen fuel cell cars also plunged 36.4% to just 2,751 units.
"Despite the sluggish sales of electric vehicles, demand for eco-friendly cars remained solid, fueled by the soaring sales of hybrid models," an official of the automotive industry said.
Recent Stories
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes
International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday
UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 20247 seconds ago
-
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation15 seconds ago
-
Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn21 seconds ago
-
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 202526 seconds ago
-
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US38 seconds ago
-
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'52 seconds ago
-
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea1 minute ago
-
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four1 minute ago
-
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 20241 minute ago
-
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 261 minute ago
-
Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes1 minute ago
-
International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday2 minutes ago