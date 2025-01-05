S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) South Korean carmakers' domestic sales of eco-friendly cars hit a new record last year, driven by the popularity of hybrid models, data showed Sunday, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The country's five carmakers recorded eco-friendly car sales of 450,194 units last year, up 11.3% on-year, according to separate data from Hyundai Motor, Kia, GM Korea, KG Mobility and Renault Korea Motors.

Of the total, hybrid models accounted for 356,058 units, up 25% from a year earlier, taking up 88% of total eco-friendly car sales.

Sales of electric vehicles, on the other hand, dropped 21.2% to 91,385 units in 2024, the data showed.

Domestic sales of hydrogen fuel cell cars also plunged 36.4% to just 2,751 units.

"Despite the sluggish sales of electric vehicles, demand for eco-friendly cars remained solid, fueled by the soaring sales of hybrid models," an official of the automotive industry said.