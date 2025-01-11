S. Koreans Post Record Length Of Generative AI Usage Time In December: Data
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 10:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) South Koreans used major generative artificial intelligence (AI) services for the longest amount of time last month, data showed.
According to the Yonhap news Agency, South Korean smartphone users spent a combined 900 million minutes on ChatGPT, A., WRTN, Perplexity, microsoft Copilot and Claude in December, according to data compiled by mobile market research firm WiseappㆍRetailㆍGoods.
The tally was the highest ever and over eightfold of the corresponding figure of 110 million minutes posted a year earlier.
Last month, OpenAI's ChatGPT was the most used generative AI service in the country, with 6.82 million users.
A., SK Telecom Co.'s AI assistant service, ranked No. 2 with 2.45 million users, followed by WRTN with 2.32 million, Perplexity 590,000, Microsoft Copilot 310,000 and Claude 120,000.
WRTN is an AI aggregator developed by South Korean AI startup Wrtn Technologies, Perplexity is a global AI search engine, and Claude is an AI assistant created by U.S. AI firm Anthropic.
