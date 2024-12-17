Open Menu

SAA Launches Global Digital Platform For Cultural Heritage

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SAA launches global digital platform for cultural heritage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) launched the "Archaeology Centre in the Metaverse" project, the first of its kind in the world, in the field of cultural heritage in the Metaverse. The project aims to explore Sharjah’s cultural and archaeological heritage, providing users of all ages with an opportunity to enter the world of archaeological history through an interactive experience that combines education and entertainment in an innovative way.

The platform offers a rich educational experience that allows users to interact with the most prominent archaeological sites in Sharjah, starting from the rock carvings in Khorfakkan and Kalba, to simulating the archaeological excavation in the "Camel Cemetery", and the restoration of the historical coins treasure discovered in Mleiha, providing a deeper understanding of the methods of preserving cultural discoveries through audio explanations in Arabic and English, which provides ease of access and understanding for all users.

Eisa Yousef, Director-General of SAA, stated that the launch of the "Archaeology Centre in the Metaverse" represents a pivotal step within the framework of the Authority's strategy, which aims to use technology to enhance cultural awareness and connect communities worldwide, through an innovative digital platform.

He added that the project integrates innovation with archaeological heritage, and provides a unique opportunity to connect different generations and cultures through an interactive experience that enhances global cultural dialogue.

It also allows users from all over the world to explore the cultural heritage of the Emirate of Sharjah in an innovative way, which contributes to consolidating Sharjah's position as a global cultural destination, and reflects SAA ongoing commitment to employing technology to enrich visitor experiences.

The application includes a rich database of artifacts discovered in the Emirate of Sharjah, making it easy for users to browse information and search its contents according to various criteria such as time period, type of material or location, to allow users to directly interact with ancient historical components.

All users can download and interact with the application via the link Sharjah Archaeology Metaverse Centre, which provides a comprehensive experience that meets the aspirations of all segments of society.

