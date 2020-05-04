Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on 14th May

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Lebanon's ex-Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has supported the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May.

Al-Hariri tweeted on Sunday: "I join Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis in their support for the prayer for Humanity this 14 May.

"

Earlier on Sunday, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on people all over the world to pray to God for an end to the COVID-19, pandemic, noting that the world is facing a great danger that threatens the lives of millions of people.