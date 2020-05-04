UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saad Al-Hariri Supports Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity’s Call To Pray For Humanity On 14th May

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on 14th May

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Lebanon's ex-Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has supported the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May.

Al-Hariri tweeted on Sunday: "I join Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis in their support for the prayer for Humanity this 14 May.

"

Earlier on Sunday, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on people all over the world to pray to God for an end to the COVID-19, pandemic, noting that the world is facing a great danger that threatens the lives of millions of people.

Related Topics

World Lebanon May Sunday God Prayer All Million

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

4 minutes ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

19 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

34 minutes ago

Hackathon winning team’s solution seeks to help ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Higher Shari’ah Authority approves Shari’a ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs government to develop ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.