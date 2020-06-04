Saadiyat Beach Golf Club credited for environmental excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Saadiyat Beach Golf Club has achieved its designation as a "Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary" through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Programme for Golf Courses.

"Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is one of over 900 courses in the world to hold the title of Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary", the Club said in a statement.

To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas. These categories include: Environmental Planning, Wildlife and Habitat Management, Outreach and education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation and Water Quality Management.

Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International said, "Saadiyat Beach Golf Club has shown a strong commitment to its environmental programme.

They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property."

An observation made during the visit, was that the course inhabits over 150 bird species and a thriving gazelle population. The course has also reduced its water consumption by over 30 percent over the past three years and with a local community partnership to allow for the use of recycle water, water consumption will be reduced even further.

The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Programme for Golf Courses, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat and protect natural resources. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Canada, Central America, Europe, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia have achieved certification in the programme.