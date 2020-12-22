UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAASST Organises Special Observation Of 'Great Conjunction' Between Jupiter And Saturn

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:45 PM

SAASST organises special observation of 'Great Conjunction' between Jupiter and Saturn

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The University of Sharjah’s Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST) organised a special observation of the 'Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn – the two largest planets in our solar system.

On Monday 21st December, 2020, this unique phenomenon began at 17:30 and was observed at the SAASST’s headquarters by many researchers, students, and astronomy enthusiasts from all segments of the community. This degree of closeness between the planets will not be witnessed again until 2080.

This conjunction is the first between Jupiter and Saturn since 2000 and the closest between the two planets since 1623. Jupiter and Saturn were only 0.1 degrees apart, or 6 arc minutes – the equivalent to 0.2 of the Moon's diameter. Saturn takes approximately 30 years to complete a full rotation around the Sun, while it takes Jupiter about 12 years. Thus, the two planets come this close to each other every 20 years. The audience was able to observe the conjunction using the specialised mobile and fixed Sharjah Astronomical Observatory telescopes as well as display screens. They also saw the rings of Saturn, the moons of Jupiter and the vortices on its surface.

The observatory team answered all the questions posed to them by the audience.

SAASST is keen to educate the general community about the most important astronomical phenomena and developments in the field of space science and astronomy, in addition to enabling students, researchers, and the public to gain scientific knowledge in a practical and simplified manner. This is in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. He founded SAASST as a national development project and research centre that seeks to serve and educate society in all areas of space science and to be a world leader in space sciences and technology research while establishing the UAE as a science centre in the Arab Gulf region and the world.

In its endeavour to achieve the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to focus on scientific research that serves society, SAASST has been developed as one of the most comprehensive academies in the country and the region. It covers education and scientific research in space sciences, astronomy and technology while organising informative workshops, lectures, seminars, and conferences that benefit professionals and amateurs.

SAASST ensured that all precautions and guidelines were followed by the relevant authorities during the event.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Mobile UAE Sharjah December 2020 Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

24 seconds ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

18 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

20 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

20 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Nuaimi appointed MoHRE Assistant Under ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.