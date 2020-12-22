SAASST organises special observation of 'Great Conjunction' between Jupiter and Saturn

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The University of Sharjah’s Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST) organised a special observation of the 'Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn – the two largest planets in our solar system.

On Monday 21st December, 2020, this unique phenomenon began at 17:30 and was observed at the SAASST’s headquarters by many researchers, students, and astronomy enthusiasts from all segments of the community. This degree of closeness between the planets will not be witnessed again until 2080.

This conjunction is the first between Jupiter and Saturn since 2000 and the closest between the two planets since 1623. Jupiter and Saturn were only 0.1 degrees apart, or 6 arc minutes – the equivalent to 0.2 of the Moon's diameter. Saturn takes approximately 30 years to complete a full rotation around the Sun, while it takes Jupiter about 12 years. Thus, the two planets come this close to each other every 20 years. The audience was able to observe the conjunction using the specialised mobile and fixed Sharjah Astronomical Observatory telescopes as well as display screens. They also saw the rings of Saturn, the moons of Jupiter and the vortices on its surface.

The observatory team answered all the questions posed to them by the audience.

SAASST is keen to educate the general community about the most important astronomical phenomena and developments in the field of space science and astronomy, in addition to enabling students, researchers, and the public to gain scientific knowledge in a practical and simplified manner. This is in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. He founded SAASST as a national development project and research centre that seeks to serve and educate society in all areas of space science and to be a world leader in space sciences and technology research while establishing the UAE as a science centre in the Arab Gulf region and the world.

In its endeavour to achieve the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to focus on scientific research that serves society, SAASST has been developed as one of the most comprehensive academies in the country and the region. It covers education and scientific research in space sciences, astronomy and technology while organising informative workshops, lectures, seminars, and conferences that benefit professionals and amateurs.

SAASST ensured that all precautions and guidelines were followed by the relevant authorities during the event.