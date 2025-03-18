Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation announced its contribution of AED10 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

The Foundation’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

The campaign also aims to strengthen the values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE is known, and create a community-wide movement that supports its aims.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, stated that the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, exemplifies the UAE's ongoing commitment to humanitarian and charitable efforts, reflecting the noble values of honouring parents, compassion, and social solidarity.

“Sustainable charitable funds represent a pioneering model that ensures continued giving and strengthens the foundation of philanthropic work,” he noted.

Eng. Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, stated, “Supporting the Fathers’ Endowment campaign is essential to the Foundation’s commitment to sustainable good and the values of generosity and giving established by the founder in his charitable projects”.

This contribution builds upon the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation's history of supporting charitable initiatives and its ongoing work to develop impactful projects that create a more sustainable future.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).