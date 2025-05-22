Saeed Al Ajeel Elected President Of Arab Mini-Football Federation
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM
BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Saeed Al Ajeel, Vice President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, was unanimously elected President of the Arab Mini-Football Federation during the founding General Assembly meeting held today in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The election coincided with the kick-off of the 5th Minifootball World Cup, which is currently taking place in Azerbaijan and will run until 1st June.
The meeting was attended by nine members in person and two via video conference, during which key regulations for establishing the Arab Federation were reviewed.
Al Ajeel emphasised that this achievement reflects the excellence of Emirati leadership in sports at both the Arab and continental levels, reinforcing their role as ambassadors of the UAE and its core values.
He also stated that the trust placed in him by Arab federations is a strong motivation to work collectively toward advancing the sport in the region and promoting values of peace, coexistence, and mutual understanding among cultures.
He also expressed appreciation for the support of Filip Juda, President of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF), in the establishment of the Arab Federation and in fostering collaboration between the two federations to advance the sport in the Arab world.
