Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s projects, achievements

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) DUBAI, 11th July 2021 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met today with Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the board of Trustees and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation; and Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors at Al Jalila Foundation, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Al Tayer was briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s charity projects and its latest projects, including the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, and the key achievements at the Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, which is one of the most prestigious international centres for biomedical research.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communication at DEWA, attended the meeting.

Al Tayer praised Al Jalila Foundation’s efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to improve the quality of life for people through humanitarian, development, and social work to achieve Dubai and the UAE’s leadership in medical innovation.

"DEWA supports efforts of public and private entities that work effectively on enhancing the UAE’s position at the forefront of developed countries in creating knowledge. This also promotes innovation and strengthens Emirati capabilities in medical research. We strive to unify efforts to make a difference in people’s lives, promote positivity, benevolence and giving. This achieves the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation.

Our work at DEWA is not just limited to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for electricity and water according to the highest availability, reliability and efficiency standards to meet the growing demand and keep pace with sustainable development needs in Dubai, but we also aim to become a key contributor to developing the medical infrastructure of the country, enhance the efficiency of the health ecosystem and respond to change and emergencies. The Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute is a world-class scientific landmark that enhances the UAE’s competitiveness as the ideal destination for medical and scientific research," said Al Tayer.

"In our mission to transform lives, Al Jalila Foundation works with its partners and donors to deliver innovative treatment, education and research programmes to support the UAE National Health Agenda to achieve a world-class healthcare system. We are immensely grateful to DEWA’s generosity and long-term support to our research programmes for the advancement of medical breakthroughs and national prosperity. Nothing gives us greater joy than to see the lives that Al Jalila Foundation has touched and the impact that at our healthcare programmes have on patients," said Al Gurg.

About the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, Al Gurg added: "The UAE’s first cancer charity hospital aims to redefine cancer care for patients in need, and we look forward to working with our partners to establish a state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer facility that will become a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families."