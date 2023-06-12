Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation with Consul-General of Singapore

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Syed Muhammad Raziff Aljunied, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Dubai. This is part of the ongoing diplomatic and consular visits to DEWA.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the renewable and clean energy, water, and infrastructure sectors.

Al Tayer welcomed the Consul-General of Singapore, emphasising the distinguished relations between the UAE and Singapore, which has resulted in cooperation in renewable and clean energy, energy storage, smart grids and water, strengthening economic relations and exploring joint investment opportunities across various sectors, including infrastructure and technology.

He highlighted DEWA’s major development projects and strategic initiatives that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s pioneering and innovative initiatives and projects to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, which constitutes a roadmap for its ambitious initiatives and development projects to enhance its position as a global hub for clean energy.

He said that DEWA’s world-class infrastructure has the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and availability. This helps achieve its objectives for citizens and residents in Dubai and supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

Aljunied commended the fruitful partnership with DEWA in the water and renewable and clean energy sectors.