UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saeed Al Tayer Meets British Minister For Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:45 PM

Saeed Al Tayer meets British Minister for Exports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has met with Graham Stuart, Minister for Exports at the Department for International Trade, at the UK Embassy in Dubai.

Simon Penney, UK Trade Commissioner for the middle East and Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, attended the meeting. Both parties discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and water. During the visit, both Graham Stuart and Saeed Al Tayer inaugurated the electric vehicle charging station at the Embassy.

Al Tayer reaffirmed the strong relations between the UK and the UAE. The meeting discussed ways to increase cooperation, and the contribution of British companies to energy and water projects in Dubai and the UAE. It also discussed aspects of strategic cooperation between DEWA and British energy and water public and private organisations and companies, how to develop business relations, and benefit from each other’s experiences.

Al Tayer talked about DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes.

He explained how they help to achieve the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to anticipate, shape, and build the future, and also support the nation’s strategies, including the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation.

Al Tayer said that DEWA supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75 percent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. To achieve this, DEWA launched several green programmes and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site strategic renewable energy project in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned generation capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Al Tayer also talked about the Green Charger initiative launched by DEWA to establish an infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations across different locations in Dubai. DEWA has installed nearly 300 Green Chargers across Dubai in collaboration with partnering organisations.

Related Topics

World Electricity Exports Business Water Independent Power Producer (IPP) UAE Dubai Visit Vehicle Rashid United Kingdom Middle East From

Recent Stories

UAEFA’s initiatives during pandemic inspired by ..

1 hour ago

DoH awards Sheikh Khalifa Medical City 5 diamonds ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Science Academ ..

1 hour ago

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam G ..

38 minutes ago

Finance minister vows to promote agriculture secto ..

39 minutes ago

Housing department starts loan facility to low inc ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.