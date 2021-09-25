Saeed Al Tayer visits construction sites of Dubai Mountain Peak, Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited the construction sites of Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls.

The projects implemented by DEWA in Hatta in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will provide about 200 jobs in the technical, administrative and operational fields, and over 300 jobs in the visitor centre, outdoor activities and tourism facilities associated with the project, he added.

The holiday homes will generate an annual income of over AED100 million for the people of the region.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved six new projects in Hatta, marking a new prosperous development phase across various sectors. This builds on the great success of the Hatta development plan, which was launched in 2016, and has made Hatta a leading tourist destination.

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA; Khalifa Albedwawi, project manager, and the project team accompanied Al Tayer.

During the visit, Al Tayer was briefed by the project manager on the latest developments related to the engineering designs of the Dubai Mountain Peak project, the time plan, and the challenges at the site and how to overcome them. Specialised international consultants have been appointed to ensure the project is implemented according to the highest international standards of quality, safety, and security.

"The projects will contribute to overall development in the Hatta region, especially the Dubai Mountain Peak, which includes the construction of a 5.4-kilometre cable car to transport tourists to the summit of Um Al Nesoor. At 1,300 metres above sea level, it is the highest natural summit in Dubai. The project is expected to be a major tourist attraction in the UAE. The cable car route passes over the Hatta Dam lake and the upper dam lake, which are parts of the Hatta pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant currently under construction, as well as over the mountains. The route ends at the summit of the Um Al Nesoor mountain," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer also reviewed the progress of the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project. The project started in May 2021. The tender will be floated in the 4th week of September 2021 and is expected to finalize the award of works to a contractor by mid-November 2021 and construction to complete by mid-November 2022.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project will use the slope of the upper dam to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built along the parking area below the dam. The water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam. Fish bred in the stream will provide an additional attraction for tourists and families. The area will be developed to create recreational spaces and restaurants.