Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Padel Federation, crowned the winners of the International Padel Federation Junior Championship at the indoor Padel hall of Nad Al Sheba sports Complex.

The junior competition was part of the 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the largest event of its kind, launched and sponsored by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

Held annually during Ramadan at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, the tournament is organised under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, under the slogan ‘Limitless Abilities’.

Ahmed Al Hashemi and Aaron Rubio won the under-18 final against Antonio Palma and Alessandro Perrotta. They also claimed the under-16 title, defeating Ramtin Rafiei Borozhni and Ali Taghizadeh Feji. The under-14 title went to Hamdan Al Hashemi and Mario Brocal Aviles, who overcame Sepehr Mehrbakhsh and Ramtin Rafiei Borozhni.

Algerian cyclist Hamza Yassine retained his title in the men’s open 74-km race, finishing in 1 hour, 33.09 minutes, just ahead of Emiratis Abdullah Jassim Al Ali and Ahmed Al Mansouri.

In the senior citizens and residents category, Great Britain’s Simon Cox won the 37-km race in 51:11 minutes. Algerian Khalil Haddad came second (51:14), while fellow Algerian Noureddine Houchine finished third for the second consecutive year (52:52).

In the People of Determination Road Bicycle Category (C), Emirati Abdullah Salem Al Balushi won in 25:19 minutes, followed by Emirati Ahmed Mohammed Saif Al Badawi (25:24) and Saudi Arabia’s Adi Hamdan Al Sharari (26:35).

The People of Determination Handcycle Category (H) saw Omani Sami Al Sulaimi clinch victory in 31:50 minutes, with Emirati Saeed Rashid Juma Al Dhaheri in second (31:50) and Emirati Theban Salem Al Muhairi in third (36:22).

In the Blind People of Determination B&T category, Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al Malawi won in 26:34 minutes, followed by Emirati Bader Abdulaziz (33:43) and Emirati Ahmed Abdullah Al Shamsi (35:43).

Defending champions Zabeel were knocked out of the volleyball competition after a five-set loss to Al Ameed in a closely contested match at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Zabeel took the first set 25-21, but Al Ameed fought back to win the second 25-23. Zabeel regained the lead with a 25-20 third-set win before Al Ameed levelled in the fourth (25-23). In a tense final set, Al Ameed secured their semi-final spot with a 16-14 victory.

Al Ameed’s Tommaso Stefani, who scored 16 points, was named man of the match.

Al Tadawi 1 remained unbeaten in Group One, securing a 3-1 win against HFH. Despite dropping the second set, they controlled the game, winning 25-12, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-16 to finish with nine points. Maksim Sapozhkov starred with 28 points, supported by Nikita Zudin’s 14 points.

The wheelchair basketball final will take place on Wednesday evening, with Dubai Municipality set to face Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Dubai Municipality reached the final with a 29-27 semi-final win over defending champions Dubai Police, while Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services secured their spot with a 34-26 victory against Sharjah Police.