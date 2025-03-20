- Home
Saeed Bin Maktoum Crowns Winners Of Local Padel Category At Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Padel Association, crowned the winners of the local men’s and women’s padel tournament, which was held at the indoor padel hall at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.
The tournament was the last segment of the sports activities of the 12th edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.
In the women’s category, the duo of Babette De Decker and Aisha Al Awadhi won first place, defeating Fatima Shahdour and Fatima Al Janahi. In the men’s category, the duo of Majed Al Janahi and Fares Al Janahi won the top spot defeating Rashid Waleed and Jassim Al Nuaimi.
In the under-18 youth category, the duo of Rashid Waleed and Saif Al Hammadi won first place, defeating Ahmed Al Mahri and Haider Ali.
The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services team strolled their way with the Wheelchair Basketball title after easing their way to an emphatic 43-28 win over Dubai Municipality in the final held at the main hall at Nad Al Sheba Complex.
The winners were crowned by Majid Al Osaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and board Member of the Dubai Sports Council; Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director; and Ali Omar Al Balushi, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council.
Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services team's Jassim Ramadan Murad won the Best Scorer Award for People of Determination, while Malallah won the Best Scorer Award for Non-People of Determination.
Meanwhile, Al Ameed swept past Al Samawi 3-1 to clinch third place in the volleyball competition.
Tournament Director Hassan Al Mazrouei was joined by Ali Omar Al Balushi and Nawaf Abdullah, Executive Vice President of Container Terminals, DP World - GCC, crowned the winners of the running and cycling races.
Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, expressed his happiness at winning first place in the 5km race.
“I thank the organising committee for this wonderful organisation and excellent preparation for this world-class competition. The Nad Al Sheba Tournament is one of the best and largest sporting events, encompassing a variety of sports and attracting wide participation from various nationalities and ages. I am delighted to have won the 5km race. This was my second participation in this race, and I will be keen to participate next season as well,” Sheikh Humaid said.
