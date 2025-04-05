Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) World-renowned trainer Saeed bin Suroor will participate with Godolphin’s duo, Dubai Future and Passion and Glory, in the Dubai Gold Cup race for Group 2 thoroughbreds, with total prize money of $1 million.

Bin Suroor, who holds the record for the most wins in the Dubai World Cup—nine times in the years 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019—is aiming to make new history in the championship amid fierce competition from elite international horses.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor emphasised in statements Friday that since its inception in 1996, the Dubai World Cup has seen remarkable development and has consistently drawn top jockeys, owners, trainers, and horses from around the world.

The event enjoys a large following from audiences both inside the UAE and internationally, he added.