Saeed bin Zayed attends 4th mass wedding in Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, on Wednesday attended the fourth mass wedding at Al Mushrif Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

The wedding ceremony, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was also attended by H.H.

Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Saeed congratulated the couples and wished them a happy married life.

The newlyweds and their families expressed their appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous gestures and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and for his patronage and support for the mass wedding.