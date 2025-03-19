- Home
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate business growth
SAEED Center Expands With New SRTIP Branch To Drive Investment, Accelerate Business Growth
Published March 19, 2025
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) To reinforce the gains from the emirate’s 44 percent surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, the Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED) has opened a new branch at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).
The expansion aims to streamline business setup, attract further investment, and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global economic hub.
Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, Ahmed Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, and Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); and Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, attended the inauguration, and were joined by representatives from SAEED partners, including SRTIP, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) and the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad). .
The event highlighted SAEED’s journey in 2024 supporting more than 100 entrepreneurs, facilitating the registration of over 100 new companies, and providing aftercare services to more than 2,500 investors and businesses. By adopting advanced and innovative technologies, the centre has also reduced transaction completion times by 25%, greatly increasing administration efficiency.
Hamad Al Shamsi, Manager of SAEED Center, noted that since its establishment, the center has built trust and credibility among business owners and investors by offering a conducive environment for success, aligning closely with Sharjah’s broader economic development objectives.
He stated that the establishment of the new branch at SRTIP was motivated by its strategic convenience and ideal location, situated between Sharjah International Airport, University City, and the emirate's free zones, providing easy access for entrepreneurs.
Commenting further, Al Shamsi said, “Investor and business service centres are integral in modern economies, and entrepreneurs require easy access to reliable market data to understand trends and identify opportunities. These centres also facilitate connections with companies, institutions, and relevant government entities, further supporting business growth.”
The launch of the new branch coincides with Sharjah’s economic expansion and notable growth across the emirate’s diverse sectors. In 2024, the emirate’s free zones drew more than 1,600 companies globally, fuelling a growing need for specialised services that support entrepreneurs and businesses.
