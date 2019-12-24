Saeed delivers full range of residency services to investors in Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Investors Services Centre, Saeed, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, which allows delivering a full range of government services to local and foreign investors, including a visa, residency, sponsorship, permit and fine exemption request services, among others.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, operating under the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, and Colonel Abdullah Saleh Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Entry and Residence Permits Department at the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, in the presence of a host of Saeed and ICA representatives.

Mohammed Juma Al Musharrkh said, "Saeed’s promise of handing out business licences in 60 minutes at their one-window service is being made possible through the partnerships we continue to forge with various government departments.

Through this agreement, Saeed furthers its objective of delivering quality government administrative services to businesses looking to set up in Sharjah."

Colonel Abdullah Saleh said, "The ICA seeks to boost opportunities for entities such as Saeed to attract investors by providing them with support that ensures an efficient turnaround of their administrative applications in a process-driven environment that offers 100 percent ease of doing business."

This is the second MoU that Invest in Sharjah has signed to introduce more services to Saeed. The entity signed the first one with Shams during the fifth edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum this November, which enables Saeed to issue a licence for the free zone without investors having to go to Shams to do it.

Saeed is part of Shurooq’s portfolio of affiliates and initiatives and operates under its umbrella in a strategic partnership with the Injazat Services Group and in cooperation with the Sharjah FDI Office.