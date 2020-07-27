UrduPoint.com
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer Chairs Meeting Of Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer chairs meeting of Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Following Decision No. 06 of 2020 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai appointing members of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee, DNEC; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Chairman of the DNEC, headed a meeting of the committee via video conference.

The committee members include Waleed Salman as Vice Chairman, Dr. Riad Belhoul, Dr. Abdulkader Al Khayat, Dr. Ali Mohammed Shaheen Ahmed and Youssef Jebril.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the work plan for the next stage. Jacopo Buongiorno, Professor of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Engineering, MIT, highlighted the latest global technological breakthroughs in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said, "Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we strive to achieve the targets of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and its fifth pillar focused on creating an environment-friendly energy mix comprising solar energy 25 per cent, nuclear power 7 per cent, clean coal 7 per cent and gas 61 per cent by 2030. The mix will gradually increase the employment of clean energy sources to 75 per cent by 2050, making Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world."

