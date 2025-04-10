SAF Announces Open Call To Build UAE Voice Recordings Archive
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has invited individuals, families and communities in the UAE to contribute cassette tape recordings as part of a project that explores and preserves the history of voice correspondence.
For this open call, participants should submit cassette tapes that document personal messages, exchanges and stories shared between family members, friends and loved ones—across borders, across generations or in casual gatherings. These tapes serve as cultural artefacts and historical records of migration, identity and the changing dynamics of communication.
Personal cassette tapes should date to the period between 1970 and 2000 and should be related to the UAE, but the project is open to contributions from surrounding regions with similar practices of cassette tape communication.
Tapes can be in the following languages: Arabic, Hindi, urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, Sinhala, Bengali, Nepali, Swahili, Tagalog, Farsi and English.
The tapes should contain voice messages, songs or recordings from family and friends, including but not limited to the following:
Correspondence between family members separated by distance, particularly messages related to migration or work in the Gulf Mixtapes or voice letters.
Tapes containing informal conversations that capture everyday life, celebrations and rituals.
The submitted tapes will be digitised and archived, along with a transcript of the content of each tape. Participants may request the return of their tapes at no cost.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 1517 minutes ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations3 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority3 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO4 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..4 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza4 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 144 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel5 hours ago