Open Menu

SAF Announces Open Call To Build UAE Voice Recordings Archive

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SAF announces open call to build UAE Voice Recordings Archive

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has invited individuals, families and communities in the UAE to contribute cassette tape recordings as part of a project that explores and preserves the history of voice correspondence.

For this open call, participants should submit cassette tapes that document personal messages, exchanges and stories shared between family members, friends and loved ones—across borders, across generations or in casual gatherings. These tapes serve as cultural artefacts and historical records of migration, identity and the changing dynamics of communication.

Personal cassette tapes should date to the period between 1970 and 2000 and should be related to the UAE, but the project is open to contributions from surrounding regions with similar practices of cassette tape communication.

Tapes can be in the following languages: Arabic, Hindi, urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, Sinhala, Bengali, Nepali, Swahili, Tagalog, Farsi and English.

The tapes should contain voice messages, songs or recordings from family and friends, including but not limited to the following:

Correspondence between family members separated by distance, particularly messages related to migration or work in the Gulf Mixtapes or voice letters.

Tapes containing informal conversations that capture everyday life, celebrations and rituals.

The submitted tapes will be digitised and archived, along with a transcript of the content of each tape. Participants may request the return of their tapes at no cost.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah May Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East