SAF Announces Winners Of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:45 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the winners of the Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant: Salim Abu Jabal for The Untold Story of Yusra, Fatima Wardy for White Musk and Basma Al Sharif for Morgenkreis/Morning Circle. The winning recipients will share a total of AED120,000.
Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the Foundation are also offering AED25,000 to an Emirati filmmaker jointly selected by the two institutions: Hana Kazim for Yathoom. Grant recipients will screen their completed films at a future edition of Sharjah Film Platform.
One of the Foundation’s core initiatives, the Short Film Production Grant is offered in conjunction with the annual Sharjah Film Platform, a festival of independent cinema and moving image. The grant is open to all independent filmmakers through an open call without any restrictions on age, region or genre.
New this year, ADMAF and the Foundation have also established a grant to enhance independent Emirati cinema. This grant provides opportunities to one Emirati awardee to enable them to make new work.
“Open to filmmakers from all backgrounds, the Sharjah Film Platform Short Film Production Grant reflects our commitment to independent cinema,” said Nawar Al Qassimi, Vice President of Sharjah Art Foundation.
“This year, we are especially proud to have partnered with ADMAF to present a grant for emerging Emirati filmmakers. We believe it is important to continue to provide opportunities for young filmmakers to develop their practice, and collaborations such as these are essential to fostering a vibrant, homegrown film industry.”
Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder of Abu Dhabi Festival, highlighted the leading role played by the Sharjah Film Platform in building professional skills in the field of film production and the importance of the short film production grant in enhancing the sustainability of the arts and creative industries in the UAE by supporting filmmakers.
She commented, “The Sharjah Film Platform Short Film Production Grant, in partnership with the Sharjah Art Foundation, builds creative capacities and stimulates the ambitions of Emirati directors for global competitiveness in creating content that attracts both local and international audiences.”
Recent Stories
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant5 minutes ago
-
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says50 minutes ago
-
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years1 hour ago
-
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship9 hours ago
-
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement9 hours ago
-
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne10 hours ago
-
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlements11 hours ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank11 hours ago
-
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025: IMF11 hours ago
-
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five decades12 hours ago
-
Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network12 hours ago
-
UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partnership to launch, develop 'Global Regulatory Innovati ..12 hours ago