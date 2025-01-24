SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the winners of the Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant: Salim Abu Jabal for The Untold Story of Yusra, Fatima Wardy for White Musk and Basma Al Sharif for Morgenkreis/Morning Circle. The winning recipients will share a total of AED120,000.

Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the Foundation are also offering AED25,000 to an Emirati filmmaker jointly selected by the two institutions: Hana Kazim for Yathoom. Grant recipients will screen their completed films at a future edition of Sharjah Film Platform.

One of the Foundation’s core initiatives, the Short Film Production Grant is offered in conjunction with the annual Sharjah Film Platform, a festival of independent cinema and moving image. The grant is open to all independent filmmakers through an open call without any restrictions on age, region or genre.

New this year, ADMAF and the Foundation have also established a grant to enhance independent Emirati cinema. This grant provides opportunities to one Emirati awardee to enable them to make new work.

“Open to filmmakers from all backgrounds, the Sharjah Film Platform Short Film Production Grant reflects our commitment to independent cinema,” said Nawar Al Qassimi, Vice President of Sharjah Art Foundation.

“This year, we are especially proud to have partnered with ADMAF to present a grant for emerging Emirati filmmakers. We believe it is important to continue to provide opportunities for young filmmakers to develop their practice, and collaborations such as these are essential to fostering a vibrant, homegrown film industry.”

Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder of Abu Dhabi Festival, highlighted the leading role played by the Sharjah Film Platform in building professional skills in the field of film production and the importance of the short film production grant in enhancing the sustainability of the arts and creative industries in the UAE by supporting filmmakers.

She commented, “The Sharjah Film Platform Short Film Production Grant, in partnership with the Sharjah Art Foundation, builds creative capacities and stimulates the ambitions of Emirati directors for global competitiveness in creating content that attracts both local and international audiences.”

