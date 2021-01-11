UrduPoint.com
‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UAE, Saudi Arabia ends today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) The first remote two-day forum between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), under the title, "Safe Family, Safe Community," concluded today.

The event was organised by the GWU and the Saudi Family Affairs Council (FAC).

Dr. Hala Al Tuwaijri, Secretary-General of the FAC, stressed that the forum has helped strengthen social cohesion and supported Saudi and Emirati families while highlighting the importance of exchanging experiences and expertise in the area of family guidance and planning, to enable families in both countries to address developments and create a safe and stable community.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, thanked Sheikha Fatima, who is a role model and leading supporter of all Emirati women and is known for her significant giving and leadership in the areas of women’s, humanitarian and social action both inside and outside the UAE.

Al Suwaidi then pointed out that the forum took place during extraordinary conditions and produced distinguished outcomes, crowning the efforts of the GWU and the FAC while adding that it issued useful recommendations for ensuring the ongoing organisation of joint social events between the two countries.

