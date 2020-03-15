UrduPoint.com
Safe, Stable Environment Well Established In UAE To Ensure Integrated Child Development: Theyab Bin Mohamed

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), said: "Allocating 15th of March of each year as the Emirati Children's Day reflects our wise leadership's keenness on securing good living conditions for the community members and providing comprehensive care and support to children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), said: "Allocating 15th of March of each year as the Emirati Children's Day reflects our wise leadership's keenness on securing good living conditions for the community members and providing comprehensive care and support to children. This is highlighted in the government’s efforts to create a safe and stable environment that fosters child's integrated development, helps raising children according to the noble and positive values of the Emirati society, and instills values of citizenship and social responsibility in the child."

The wise leadership is interested in enabling the child to be an active agent in his community, to contribute efficiently and positively to pushing forward the UAE's sustainable development march towards more growth, progress and empowerment, added Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed.

Sheikh Theyab praised the great support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the UAE, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to motherhood, childhood and family development sectors.

He affirmed the importance of this support in advancing these sectors locally and globally.

Furthermore, he commended the UAE's leading role in creating an environment encourages children to innovate, paving children’s way to the future, protecting them from risks and challenges, and providing them with the necessary care by developing integrated plans and launching innovative and creative initiatives.

Sheikh Theyab stressed that ECA derives its vision from the insightful vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who emphasized that the Emirati society, with its long-standing and inherited values derived from the noble Islamic teachings, is an interdependent society that shows compassion to the young, respects the elders, protects children's rights, and preserves human dignity.

