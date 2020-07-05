Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Preparations are underway ahead of UFC FIGHT ISLAND, set to take place on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island this summer from 11th to 26th July.

More than 1,500 event personnel and Yas Island employees have been stationed within Yas Island’s ‘safe zone’ to employ strict COVID-19 precautionary measures.

To ensure the safety of the UFC staff, event personnel, Yas Island employees and the wider Abu Dhabi community, all attendees of the UFC Fight IslandTM have been quarantined for 14 days at Yas Island hotels. This safety clearance serves as a precautionary measure that will ensure a risk-free safe zone and an enjoyable event for all.

All UAE-based personnel and Yas Island support staff reported to Yas Island hotels in the past few weeks, following complete and comprehensive sanitation of all hotels. Strict measures, including scheduled check-in times allowing for only four people at a time were taken to ensure the utmost protection and security.

Following a 14-day hotel quarantine and a negative test result, individuals are now permitted to leave the hotel and move around Yas Island’s safe zone, now known as UFC Fight IslandTM. The zone sits within roughly 11km on Yas Island and includes the venue, the hotels, the training facilities and the dining establishments. Only UFC athletes and their coaches, UFC staff and event personnel, along with Yas Island employees will be provided access to the safe zone. None of these individuals will mix with Abu Dhabi residents at any point during their stay.

In addition to the more than two thousand COVID-19 tests taken over the past week, significant progress has also been made on the event site.

A crew of 740 are working with 350 tonnes of steel and 18km of cable to turn the 640,000sqm area into a venue fit for the famous Octagon, where the best fights in the world will take place this year.

"DCT Abu Dhabi has taken extreme and outstanding preparatory measures for the much-anticipated UFC event, more rigorous than any event ever held in Abu Dhabi," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. "Abu Dhabi has demonstrated significant expertise as far as hosting major sporting events in the past goes, but during these challenging times, we must continue to set global standards for hosting major events and unite our governmental entities to create a new roadmap for sports and tourism while ensuring everyone’s safety."

UFC will hold four events on Yas Island, including one Pay Per View -- UFC 251-- and three Fight Nights. The action-packed schedule begins with UFC 251 at 02:00 local time (18:00 ET) on Sunday, 12th July, and will be followed with successive ESPN Fight Night events to be held on Thursday, 16th July from 03:00 local time (19:00 ET); Sunday, 19th July from 01:00am local time (17:00 ET); and Sunday, July from 01:00am local time (17:00 ET).

UFC events are broadcast in 175 countries in 40 different languages and reach approximately one billion tv households. In the UAE and throughout the rest of the middle East and North Africa, UFC Fight Island events will be broadcast on UFC Arabia, UFC’s first Arabic-language subscription service in the region. "UFC Arabia" can be downloaded through Apple Store and Google Play and is available on web, smartphones, tablets and Smart TVs.