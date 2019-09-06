UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safir Incident Never Dissuaded UAE From Continuing Noble Mission In Yemen: Sultan Al Jaber

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:45 PM

Safir incident never dissuaded UAE from continuing noble mission in Yemen: Sultan Al Jaber

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 6th September 2019 (WAM) - The region and the world have witnessed tremendous changes, four years after the Safir incident when a number of UAE servicemen were martyred in Yemen. Nevertheless, the UAE has remained committed to the principles and values of tolerance, peace and cooperation, laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, according to Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC).

In an opinion piece published today in the Arabic daily 'Al Khaleej', Dr. Al Jaber said that when the UAE entered Yemen, it was obeying the call of duty to stand by the sisterly Saudi Arabia, as part of the Arab Coalition which was formed to curb Iran's expansionist agenda and its efforts to exploit the situation in Yemen to destablise regional security.

"The rationale behind the UAE's decision to step in in Yemn has been explicit and firm: the just cause, the ethical foundation of self-defence against the expansonist agenda and combating extremism and terrorism in all forms.

Our wise leadership ensured that a humanitarian role should be at the heart of the UAE's efforts in Yemen," Al Jaber said.

The UAE's benevolent campaign, he continued, had seen relief materials, including food, medical items, power generators, field hospitals, medicines and clothes, dispatched to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni brothers, making the UAE and Saudi Arabia the top donors and aid providers to Yemen.

"Despite the huge sacrifices made by our martyrs, following the act of betrayal and treason of the Safir incident, the UAE continued its efforts, with one hand holding arms against the aggressor, and with the other hand healing the wounds of Yemeni brothers," he noted.

Dr. Al Jaber said that the UAE's strategic relations with Saudi Arabia will remain strong.

"The Arab Coalition remains as a solid foundation stone for the region's security and stability and Saudi Arabia and the UAE will always cross that path together because their relations are based on common destiny and fraternity."

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Iran Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia September 2019 Media All Top Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

36 minutes ago

Strict security arrangements adopted for Juma pray ..

33 minutes ago

The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) builds 14,875 houses ..

33 minutes ago

Martyrs' photo exhibition at FAC

33 minutes ago

Belarus ready to build exemplary relation with Asi ..

29 minutes ago

Six nabbed over decanting, selling loose petrol in ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.