Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Safran Aircraft Engines and Abu Dhabi Aviation Group (ADA) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in military aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), the strategic agreement aims to strengthen national capabilities and expand international opportunities in aerospace maintenance.

As the parent company of GAL, a key provider of integrated aviation support for the defence sector, and AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, ADA Group and its subsidiaries, play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s aviation and defence ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Safran Aircraft Engines and ADA will explore joint opportunities in engine maintenance combining the expertise of ADA subsidiaries with the knowledge of the engine manufacturer. Together the partners will aim at ensuring on-base sustained operational readiness for the end-user and local DLM capabilities across Safran Aircraft Engines’ portfolio of military engines to support mission-critical aviation operations.

Nader Ahmed AlHammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, commented, “This agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines is a strategic step in reinforcing the UAE’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. By integrating Safran’s world-class expertise with ADA’s proven capabilities in aviation maintenance and operational support, we are empowering fleet readiness, enhancing technical proficiency, and ensuring sustained mission success. This partnership aligns with our commitment to advancing capabilities and positioning the UAE as a global leader in aerospace services while delivering long-term value to our defence and aviation sectors.”

“We are honored to partner with ADA to support the UAE’s defence sector,” said Christophe BRUNEAU, EVP & General Manager for the Military Engines Division at Safran Aircraft Engines. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in leveraging our combined expertise to deliver world-class MRO solutions. By working together, we aim to anticipate and address the maintenance needs of the UAE armed forces and to reinforce our MRO global network, reinforcing fleet reliability and sustainability.”