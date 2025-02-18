Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group Sign Strategic MoU
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Safran Aircraft Engines and Abu Dhabi Aviation Group (ADA) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in military aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), the strategic agreement aims to strengthen national capabilities and expand international opportunities in aerospace maintenance.
As the parent company of GAL, a key provider of integrated aviation support for the defence sector, and AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, ADA Group and its subsidiaries, play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s aviation and defence ecosystem.
Through this partnership, Safran Aircraft Engines and ADA will explore joint opportunities in engine maintenance combining the expertise of ADA subsidiaries with the knowledge of the engine manufacturer. Together the partners will aim at ensuring on-base sustained operational readiness for the end-user and local DLM capabilities across Safran Aircraft Engines’ portfolio of military engines to support mission-critical aviation operations.
Nader Ahmed AlHammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, commented, “This agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines is a strategic step in reinforcing the UAE’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. By integrating Safran’s world-class expertise with ADA’s proven capabilities in aviation maintenance and operational support, we are empowering fleet readiness, enhancing technical proficiency, and ensuring sustained mission success. This partnership aligns with our commitment to advancing capabilities and positioning the UAE as a global leader in aerospace services while delivering long-term value to our defence and aviation sectors.”
“We are honored to partner with ADA to support the UAE’s defence sector,” said Christophe BRUNEAU, EVP & General Manager for the Military Engines Division at Safran Aircraft Engines. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in leveraging our combined expertise to deliver world-class MRO solutions. By working together, we aim to anticipate and address the maintenance needs of the UAE armed forces and to reinforce our MRO global network, reinforcing fleet reliability and sustainability.”
Recent Stories
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem
Pakistan exploring options to bring water from Tajikistan to Balochistan; feasib ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency7 minutes ago
-
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU7 minutes ago
-
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities23 minutes ago
-
IDEX 2025 spotlights pioneering inventions with Innovation Trail winners37 minutes ago
-
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal38 minutes ago
-
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar52 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi52 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 202552 minutes ago
-
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector at Gulfood 20251 hour ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak visits IDEX, NAVDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem2 hours ago