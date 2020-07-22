Sahab Smart Solutions appointed technology partner for Sharjah Education Academy

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, has appointed Sahab Smart Solutions as its technology partner to develop the Sharjah Education academy, SEA, e-platform as well as its digital infrastructure.

The appointment is part of the SEA’s goals to offer programmes and courses that will produce qualified management and education professionals who will be the key leaders of Sharjah’s digital transformation journey. The step also reflects Sharjah’s committed efforts in creating digital-first, student-centric educational environments.

Apart from the e-platform, Sahab will develop the SEA’s smart solutions and the application of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

Established in 2018 by the Sharjah Asset Management Holding, Sahab is the technology partner of the Government of Sharjah.

It offers the latest digital solutions and innovations in both the smart-city and smart-government sectors.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the SPEA, stressed that digitising their course programmes to make them accessible to a wider cross-section of people via the e-platform reiterated the Authority’s belief in exploring and utilising wide-ranging smart solutions to advance educational output.

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Sahab, said that their company’s expertise is backed by vast experience in providing customised smart solutions to various government bodies. Sahab was more than a smart solutions provider, he added, emphasising the company seeks to function as a core partner in Sharjah’s sustainable digital transformation and overall development.