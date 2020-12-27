Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sharjah’s ‘Digital Documentation Guide’ Initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) Sahab Smart Solutions was announced as the official technology partner by the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority (SDAA) for its upcoming Digital Document/Records Management Guide, a first-of-its-kind digital record keeping and management system, which will archive electronic documents and data generated by a host of government departments.

The announcement came on the heels of SDAA launching an integrated initiative to standardise the documentation of electronic data in government departments utilising smart solutions, and is a continuation of the larger digital transformation efforts of the emirate propelled by Sahab.

Sahab will leverage its expertise in developing world-class digital ecosystems and smart, futuristic solutions to facilitate the initiative’s objectives in terms of volume and impact and the added value it will provide to government departments as they streamline operations to improve the people’s quality of life.

The project envisages application of Sahab’s smart government solutions including Artificial Intelligence and other smart applications to equip government departments with digital capabilities to automate processes and enable data crunching and electronic documentation, ensuring their smooth functioning in a transparent and secure manner.

Salah Salim Almahmoud, Director General of SDAA, emphasised that the new project is aligned with SDAA’s vision to adopt best international practices in collection, management and documentation of data.

"Our partnership with Sahab will accelerate the automation and integration of data collection and preservation by harnessing latest technologies to meet the needs of government entities and will hold up Sharjah as a role model in document and data archiving and management," he said.

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Sahab Smart Solutions, said: "Sahab is committed to enabling the digital transformation of Sharjah government departments, and through this collaboration with SDAA – the most prominent documentation and archiving entity in the emirate – we will offer secure smart solutions to power the integration of state-of-the-art platforms that will allow them to embed automation in documentation and management of data. Through this partnership, we aim to build on SDAA’s vast expertise in the field, and work on implementing the measures of the guide internally and integrate them through our services, paving the way for us to create new innovative mechanisms to enable efficient archival of documents."

"The digital archiving of data contributes to facilitating efficient and rapid access to information for research and policy-making purposes. In keeping with our mission and vision to create innovative digital solutions that drive value for government entities, Sahab aims to equip government entities with digital capabilities to automate processes and enable safe and secure preservation of data," he added.