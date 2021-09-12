Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) In recognition of its key role in contributing to the digital transformation strategies of the public and private sectors in Sharjah, Sahab Smart Solutions (Sahab) has been honoured with the prestigious Global business Outlook 2021 Award under the category of ‘Most Innovative Digital Transformation Solutions for Government Sector – UAE’.

Sahab was chosen the winner by an independent jury after careful evaluation of its innovative solutions in streamlining and optimising public services, the socioeconomic impact of advancing these services in line with the government’s digital transformation strategies, and the organisation’s contributions to the creation of a sustainable digital framework to facilitate the integration of transactions for residents, UAE citizens and businesses with various government authorities.

The award criteria measured the nominee’s agility and adaptability in responding to the rapid developments in the global technology sector, and its approach in leveraging these to create a strategic and innovative smart solutions roadmap that supports the digital transformation goals of the public sector.

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Sahab, stated that winning the Global Business Outlook 2021 Award is a testament to the years of creativity and innovation employed by the organisation in introducing several agile smart solutions to support the public and private sectors in Sharjah. These continue to boost the emirate’s services in meeting the needs of UAE citizens, residents, businesses and entities of all sizes across all sectors.