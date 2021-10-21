UrduPoint.com

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG To Advance Digital Solutions To Various UAE Sectors

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE sectors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Sahab Smart Solutions, operating under the Sharjah Asset Management, has inked a strategic partnership with Software AG, to provide a vital boost to UAE’s digital initiatives and assist with realizing the country’s aspirations for a completely digitally powered future.

The agreement was signed by Amin Al Zarouni, CEO, Sahab Smart Solutions and Rami Kichli, Vice President, Gulf and Levant, Software AG at GITEX Global. Under this strategic partnership, Sahab will continue to power entities to capitalize on the power of data and the digital experience via Software AG’s Integration and business & IT Transformation technologies and its industry leading IoT platform. This will further revolutionize systems and processes and facilitate increased agility, speed, response and scalability.

Speaking about the partnership, Amin Al Zarouni, CEO, Sahab Smart Solutions, said: "Our mission has always focused on exploring, sourcing, customizing and implementing leading digital solutions. The challenges entities face on their digital transformation journeys are often large and complex, and when combined with the fragmentation common in the IoT space, they can be extremely difficult to overcome."

He added: "Combining Software AG’s deep-rooted experience in Integration, Business and IoT technologies and Sahab’s expertise as a digital transformation systems integrator, will provide a seamless connectivity fabric for UAE’s digital transformation journey.

Our goal is to eliminate the enormous burden of sourcing, developing and integrating a variety of technologies faced by entities and offer cost effective means to manage IoT solutions."

Rami Kichli, Vice President, Gulf and Levant, Software AG said: "We’re pleased to embark on this journey that will empower the UAE to deliver cutting edge government services to citizens, residents and visitors. UAE’s rapid innovation initiatives, streamlined across various emirates across the nation, through the adoption of advanced technologies are aligned with the country’s national goals of embracing the future and emerging as a world-class city along with the other emirates for a unified UAE vision."

Kichli continued: "At Software AG, our mission is to boost entities to become truly connected enterprises, integrate everything and grow the ecosystem. Integration and Business & IT transformation is key to organisations that accelerate innovation and embrace emerging technology trends to build cities of the future. We’re certain that these solutions will act as a robust platform to deliver a 100% digitized system and seamless experiences ahead."

Software AG’s Integration and Business & IT Transformation (BITT) platforms via ARIS, Alfabet and webMethods will be leveraged via this association and Cumulocity IoT will be applied to boost IoT uptake and implementation across UAE in addition to other solutions that will be implemented to drive UAE’s digital agenda.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Sharjah Government Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

31 minutes ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

2 hours ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

3 hours ago
 Lithuanian news portals turn off Covid vaccine com ..

Lithuanian news portals turn off Covid vaccine comments

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.