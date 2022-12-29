UrduPoint.com

Sai Flavors Invests AED4 Million To Support Its Expansion Plans In Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Sai Flavours, a major food-ingredient manufacturing company based in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) since 2012, has announced plans to expand further with an investment of nearly AED4 million.

The move will boost its production capacity to meet growing demand from the snack and meat processing companies in the middle Eastern and African countries. After leasing additional warehouse space, its facility now spreads to almost 5,000 m2.

The company has grown 10-fold since their set-up in 2012 in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, supplying seasoning spices and food flavours to the large local and regional food-processing industries in the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Senegal and Nigeria.

Some of the major local companies that source Sai Flavour’s products include, Al Kabeer Group, Seara Middle East, National Food Industry, and Global Food Industries, among others. This move firmly aligns the company goals with that of the UAE’s Food Security priorities.

Director of Sai Flavours Mamta Khatri said, “Along with the expansion, we are also increasing our workforce and launching some exciting products, such as meat blends and flavours for the meat processing segment.

We will also be introducing retail packets for the FMCG sector and add these products to our online stores.”

Commenting on the company’s upward journey, Khatri added, “RAKEZ has played a major role in supporting the growth of our company over the past 10 years. The strong food cluster and supply chain locally, coupled with fantastic leasing rates, as well as excellent customer service from RAKEZ, really supported our growth. We have been with the organisation for a decade now and have seen how they go the extra mile to assist their clients, irrespective of the company size.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, commented, “Sai Flavours’ expansion is a reflection of the larger Ras Al Khaimah food-sector growth story. Our food cluster at RAKEZ consists of an ecosystem of hundreds of F&B companies that are working to meet regional and international demand, creating a more sustainable and localised food value chain in the UAE. RAKEZ continually supports the organic growth of producers in the F&B sector, which constitutes one of our strong core industries.”

