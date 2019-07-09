UrduPoint.com
SAI Participates In HLPF 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

SAI participates in HLPF 2019

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The State Audit Institution, SAI, is participating in the annual meeting of the United Nations, UN, High-Level Political Forum, HLPF 2019, which began today and will conclude on 18th July at the UN’s headquarters in New York.

The forum, which is a branch of the UN General Assembly and Economic and Social Council, is witnessing the participation of many governments, companies and civil society organisations from around the world, to share their experiences and best practices and help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Hareb bin Saeed Al Amimi, Chairman of the SAI and Chairman of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions, INTOSAI, said that the institution’s participation is part of the UAE’s current presidency of the INTOSAI, and aims to highlight the key role of audit institutions in evaluating the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The SAI is keen to cooperate with its international counterparts in monitoring the commitment of countries to implementing the UN’s goals, which will improve living, educational and health standards and eliminate poverty, he added.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals aim to protect the rights of future generations to live better lives, by combatting poverty and famine, ensuring good health and quality education, achieving gender balance, providing clean and renewable energy, and achieving prosperity, peace and justice.

