SAI, UNODC Sign Anti-corruption Memo

Sun 04th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The UAE's State Audit Institution, SAI, as the head of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions, INTOSAI, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with the Vienna-based United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNDOC, which manages the work of the Secretariat of the Conference of the States Parties, COSP, a branch of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Dr. Hareb bin Saeed Al Amimi, Chairman of the SAI and Chairman of the INTOSAI Governing board, said that the signing of the MoU crowns the UAE’s cooperation with the international community in combatting corruption, adding that that it will lead to greater cooperation between monitoring organisations and authorities in the field of anti-corruption, as well as support the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, through adopting regulatory agencies' financial control systems used for monitoring government activities.

The MoU will also encourage the exchange of information, the launch of joint technical training programmes, as well as regional and international cooperation, he added.

