UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Al Shafar Receives OHCHR Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Saif Al Shafar receives OHCHR delegation

Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior today received at the ministry’s headquarters a delegation from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR, led by Mohammad Ali Alnsour, Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division of the OHCHR, and is currently visiting the country.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior today received at the ministry’s headquarters a delegation from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR, led by Mohammad Ali Alnsour, Head of the middle East and North Africa Division of the OHCHR, and is currently visiting the country.

The delegation’s visit, which coincides with the celebration of the Ministry of Interior of Human Rights Day, was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It aims to explore the relevant efforts of national authorities to promote and protect human rights.

During the meeting, which was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Shehhi, Head of Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior, the delegation’s members, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and officers from the Ministry of Interior discussed several issues of common interest and the delegation was briefed on the Ministry of Interior’s related efforts.

As part of the Ministry of Interior’s celebration of Human Rights Day, its Department of Human Rights is hosting a forum, entitled, "Tolerance and Human Rights," at the Etihad Museum in Dubai, to promote and protect human rights and spread the culture of Human Rights among the ministry’s employees.

Al Shafar highlighted the keenness of the ministry and its team, under the guidance of Lt. General Sheikh Saif, to participate with other countries in celebrating the Human Rights Day on 10th December, as an expression of the UAE’s respect for human rights, as well as to promote the culture of respect for human rights and continue working, cooperating and coordinating with all relevant agencies and institutions.

The UAE has adopted, since its establishment, a comprehensive vision for the advancement of humanity, as it believes that this will ensure its ongoing development and continue its overall renaissance, he added, stressing that the country’s constitution guarantees equality and justice for all people.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Dubai Visit Middle East December All From

Recent Stories

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

48 minutes ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

53 minutes ago

New charter seeking to build global support for to ..

1 hour ago

SCC discusses working plan during first meeting

1 hour ago

US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Jeopardize Pari ..

20 minutes ago

Siluanov: Russia Expects Unbiased Court Decision o ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.