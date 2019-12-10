Saif Al Shafar receives OHCHR delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior today received at the ministry’s headquarters a delegation from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR, led by Mohammad Ali Alnsour, Head of the middle East and North Africa Division of the OHCHR, and is currently visiting the country.

The delegation’s visit, which coincides with the celebration of the Ministry of Interior of Human Rights Day, was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It aims to explore the relevant efforts of national authorities to promote and protect human rights.

During the meeting, which was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Shehhi, Head of Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior, the delegation’s members, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and officers from the Ministry of Interior discussed several issues of common interest and the delegation was briefed on the Ministry of Interior’s related efforts.

As part of the Ministry of Interior’s celebration of Human Rights Day, its Department of Human Rights is hosting a forum, entitled, "Tolerance and Human Rights," at the Etihad Museum in Dubai, to promote and protect human rights and spread the culture of Human Rights among the ministry’s employees.

Al Shafar highlighted the keenness of the ministry and its team, under the guidance of Lt. General Sheikh Saif, to participate with other countries in celebrating the Human Rights Day on 10th December, as an expression of the UAE’s respect for human rights, as well as to promote the culture of respect for human rights and continue working, cooperating and coordinating with all relevant agencies and institutions.

The UAE has adopted, since its establishment, a comprehensive vision for the advancement of humanity, as it believes that this will ensure its ongoing development and continue its overall renaissance, he added, stressing that the country’s constitution guarantees equality and justice for all people.