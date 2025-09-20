Saif Alalawi wins Zayed Charity Run in China, Suhail Albiloshi second

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) The Zayed Charity Run (10 km) was held this morning in Beijing, China, drawing wide participation. The event also featured a 5 km family run, a 2.8 km race for People of Determination, and, for the first time, a 2.8 km robot race.

UAE athletes swept the top spots in the 10 km race, with Saif Alalawi taking first place, Suhail Albiloshi second, and Saoud Alzaabi third.

The races were flagged off and the winners crowned by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Lt. Gen. (retired) Mohamed Helal Alkaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run; Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi sports Council; and several Chinese officials.

After his victory, Alalawi expressed his joy at competing in Beijing and his pride in winning first place for the second time, following his win at the last Abu Dhabi edition. He emphasised that the event reflects the UAE’s commitment to global humanitarian causes.

The event featured 242 participants from the UAE, including embassy staff, Emirati students, and members of UAE clubs and institutions.