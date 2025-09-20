Open Menu

Saif Alalawi Wins Zayed Charity Run In China, Suhail Albiloshi Second

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Saif Alalawi wins Zayed Charity Run in China, Suhail Albiloshi second

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) The Zayed Charity Run (10 km) was held this morning in Beijing, China, drawing wide participation. The event also featured a 5 km family run, a 2.8 km race for People of Determination, and, for the first time, a 2.8 km robot race.

UAE athletes swept the top spots in the 10 km race, with Saif Alalawi taking first place, Suhail Albiloshi second, and Saoud Alzaabi third.

The races were flagged off and the winners crowned by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Lt. Gen. (retired) Mohamed Helal Alkaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run; Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi sports Council; and several Chinese officials.

After his victory, Alalawi expressed his joy at competing in Beijing and his pride in winning first place for the second time, following his win at the last Abu Dhabi edition. He emphasised that the event reflects the UAE’s commitment to global humanitarian causes.

The event featured 242 participants from the UAE, including embassy staff, Emirati students, and members of UAE clubs and institutions.

Related Topics

Sports China UAE Abu Dhabi Robot Beijing Family Event From Top Race

Recent Stories

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

16 minutes ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

29 minutes ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

36 minutes ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

1 hour ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

1 hour ago
FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

1 hour ago
 Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of Ind ..

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash

2 hours ago
 Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker vis ..

Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas

3 hours ago
 Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by ..

Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites

3 hours ago
 Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports du ..

Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East